One of the most in-form strikers in Europe right now is Deniz Undav, and Juventus will face his team in their next Champions League game.

The Stuttgart forward has been in outstanding form since last season, recently scoring twice in Germany’s win against Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Undav has reached the peak of his career at the perfect time, making him one of the most dangerous players for both club and country.

He netted 18 goals in the Bundesliga last season and has already scored four this campaign, including one goal in two Champions League appearances.

Stuttgart views him as a dependable asset, and he is likely to start against the Bianconeri if he is fit.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, he is now one of the hottest players around, and they have issued a warning to Juventus about the 28-year-old.

Juve has won both of their Champions League matches so far, including an impressive victory away at RB Leipzig, despite playing with ten men. They will be confident heading into the clash with Stuttgart, aiming to overcome another German opponent.

Juve FC Says

Undav has been fantastic and he will be a player we have to keep an eye on, but one player does not make a team and just need to prepare to face a strong Stuttgart side.