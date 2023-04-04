Juventus warned about Inzaghi’s success in double-games

Simone Inzaghi is now fighting for his job at Inter Milan as his side faces Juventus in the semi-final of the Coppa Italia.

Juve is in better form among both clubs and some people believe the black and whites will certainly reach the final and even win the competition.

However, a report on Calciomercato warns the Bianconeri that they will be facing a manager who knows how to win double-legged ties.

The report reveals most of the trophies Inzaghi has won in his career at Lazio and Inter have come after two legs and he knows how to correct the wrongs from the first leg.

Juve FC Says

Inzaghi’s side stopped us from winning the Super Cup and Italian Cup last season and we know they have the players to beat us still.

However, having won our matches against them in the league this term, we can be confident that we can beat Inter.

Our guys just need to be on their best in both legs of the game and it should be enough for us to progress to the final.

However, if we drop our levels from the last few weeks, we could be shocked by the response we will get from Inter.