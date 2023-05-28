Juventus warned about one AC Milan dangerman

Juventus is set to face a formidable AC Milan side in their upcoming league match, and they must be prepared to contend with some of the league’s toughest players.

Milan boasts an exciting team and possesses individuals who are capable of posing a significant threat to Juventus. According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, one player, in particular, stands out as someone the Bianconeri should be wary of, Brahim Diaz.

Diaz has established himself as one of the league’s top players and possesses the ability to conjure something out of nothing. He proved instrumental in their previous encounter, and Milan is keen on securing his services permanently.

The report suggests that Diaz is likely to be utilised to trouble Juventus’ defence, making it imperative for the Bianconeri to approach the match with caution. Failing to do so could result in Diaz once again causing them significant problems and potentially leading to a Juve defeat.

Juve FC Says

Diaz is a top player and we expect our men to have worked on the tactics to limit his impact in the game.

We cannot focus on one player, but the team should be able to keep every man from the Milan side at bay.