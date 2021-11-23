Juventus warned about Real Madrid’s interest in their target

A report has warned Juventus that Real Madrid is serious about signing Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni.

The French midfielder has emerged as one of the most sought-after players in Ligue 1 this season.

Juve wants him in their midfield in the next campaign and the Bianconeri remains keen to ensure he doesn’t join another club.

However, Defensa Central, as reported by Calciomercato, claims Madrid is ready to give the Bianconeri a run for their money.

The report maintains that the competition from the Spanish club is fierce because they have identified him as the ideal replacement for Casemiro.

As Juve looks to bolster their squad with young players, signing Tchouameni would be a major statement of intent.

The midfielder is the real deal and he would offer the Bianconeri up to a decade of consistent performance.

Juve could also sign him as a future investment because they can sell him for as much as they sold Paul Pogba back to Manchester United in 2016.

Max Allegri’s squad needs a young midfielder like the 21-year-old to help the gaffer bench the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot.

Tchouameni has already made his senior debut for France and he would likely be on the plane when the French national team travels to the FIFA World Cup next year.