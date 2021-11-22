Juventus warned against a skilful player who could start the Chelsea match

Juventus will face Chelsea in their next competitive fixture in the Champions League.

Both clubs have been considered favourites to reach the knockout stage of the competition and haven’t done badly so far.

However, Chelsea lost the reverse fixture to Juventus at the Allianz Stadium, and the Blues would be out for vengeance in this match.

They have a very talented group, and any of their attacking players could hurt Juve.

Tuttomercatoweb has warned the Bianconeri about the threat of Hakim Ziyech.

The report says the skilful Moroccan could start the game after his manager admitted he did well at the weekend.

Ziyech is one of the few footballers who are adept at using both of their feet, and that makes him unpredictable.

Players with that ability are hard to mark, and Juve’s defenders could be in for a tough time in the game.

Juve FC Says

Chelsea struggled in the reverse of this fixture, and that could be the case again, even though they play at home.

Max Allegri has shown he knows how to come up with a game plan to beat any opponent.

This match gives him the chance to show the first leg win at the Allianz Stadium wasn’t a one-off.