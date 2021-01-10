Juventus warned by Serie A rival that midfielder will not come cheap

Juventus has been warned that they will have to pay at least 40m euros before they can sign Rodrigo De Paul.

The Argentinean has caught the eye of Andrea Pirlo in recent months, and Juventus is looking to sign him for their manager.

Several teams have been impressed by his development with Inter Milan also looking at him.

In England, Liverpool and Leeds United are also considering signing him.

The midfielder will not stay at Udinese forever, but The Friulians aren’t prepared to give discounts when they eventually sell him.

Their vice president, Stefano Campoccia recently spoke to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli and said that the midfielder has a good heart as much as he is also talented.

He then says that the current market climate makes a move for him hard and the time when covid evaporates would be a better time to land him, before saying that they will need an offer of around 40m euros to get them to sell.

He said as quoted by Calciomercato: “De Paul contributed to forming the group. In addition to being talented, he also has a great heart, I hope he’ll get back to scoring

“The economy is in difficulty, we will talk about it in depth when Covid-19 goes away. He costs, he is a jewel. At less than 40 million euros it does not move and the proposals received were not up to par “