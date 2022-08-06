Juventus remains interested in a move for Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but they have been warned that he could cost them an arm and leg.

The midfielder is one of the finest players in Serie A at the moment and the Bianconeri is facing competition from different clubs around Europe for his signature.

The injury to Paul Pogba has forced them back into the market for a new middle man.

However, Milinkovic-Savic might be too expensive for them to purchase this summer.

The Serbian is arguably the most valuable player at Lazio and the Italian journalist, Xavier Jacobelli, insists the Biancocelesti will demand top-dollar to release him and there will be no discount for Juve.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “In the market, everything is possible. The company that is trying to sell Arthur, and has laboriously terminated Ramsey’s contract, and to make new signings must sell.

“Milinkovic costs at least 60 million and Lotito does not give up on this. him, even if Juve were willing to give so much money. There have been important recapitalisations, the reduction of the amount of wages and not only reinforce the conviction that we must be very careful with the accounts. “

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic is a top talent and the interest from clubs around the world will make Lazio dig their heels in.

They know how big an impact his departure will make on their team, and they must receive a transfer fee that will close at least some of the void.