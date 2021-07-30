Juventus warned that only a suitable offer will land them their top target

Juventus has been warned that they will not get special favours as they bid to land Manuel Locatelli in this transfer window.

The Bianconeri have made signing the Italian midfielder their priority target this summer.

They are not the only club looking to sign him after his stunning campaign at Euro 2020.

The Green and Blacks have given them special treatment so far as the midfielder insists they are the club he wants to join.

Juventus has made unacceptable offers in the meetings between both clubs so far and Sassuolo is ready to dig their heels in until they get what they believe the midfielder is worth.

Director Giovanni Carnevali has now spoken about interest in their players and insists that they are an ambitious club that would only sell if the offer is right for them.

He says they are prepared to keep developing their players until a club makes a bid that they consider suitable.

He says as quoted by Football Italia: “It’s not just Locatelli, but many lads in our team like Berardi, Boga and Raspadori who are liked by many clubs. It’s flattering, as it means we have strong players.

“Our philosophy will not change, we must continue to build a team that can achieve good results and also keep an eye on the balance sheets.

“Many of our players have offers, but Sassuolo are an ambitious club and won’t sell unless there is a suitable offer. Otherwise, they can remain and continue their growth process with us.”