Nikola Milenkovic has emerged as one of Juventus’ main transfer targets, and the Serbian has been expected to leave Fiorentina in this transfer window.

Juve and several other clubs have an interest in him if you follow the rumour mill closely.

However, it seems the defender’s short-term future will be with La Viola because none of his suitors have acted on their interest.

Although there are days left before the transfer window shuts completely, former Bari football director Stefano Antonelli believes the defender will not leave if no one buys him by August 15th.

He says, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “He certainly has a contract expiring, so the club does not have the power it would like. The truth is known by Barone and Pradè together with Ramadani. What I think is that after August 15 he would not leave. Because Fiorentina would lose a pivot, very difficult to replace . At that point, there are no defenders of that calibre.”

Juve FC Says

Milenkovic has been one of the finest defenders in Serie A over the years, and he has developed well at La Viola.

However, it seems Max Allegri is not one of his admirers because the Juve gaffer just added Gleison Bremer to his squad instead of the Serbian.

If our interest in him is not solid, we can allow him to remain in Florence and focus on other targets.