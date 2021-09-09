“Juventus was the woman of my life” – Matri talks about his experience at the club

Even though he wasn’t considered to be one of the best strikers of his generation, Alessandro Matri was the main center forward at Juventus during one of the most crucial seasons in the club’s history.

The former Cagliari and Brescia striker joined the Old Lady in 2011, and formed an attacking duo with Mirko Vucinic that spearheaded Antonio Conte’s team towards a surprising Scudetto triumph, paving the way for a sensational nine-year winning dynasty.

The 37-year-old scored vital goals for his side during that season, including one in the infamous draw against Milan at the San Siro.

Therefore, Matri remains fond of his time in Turin, which was undoubtedly the very peak of his playing career. The now-retired striker left the Bianconeri in 2013, but returned for a second short spell in 2015, and scored the extra-time winner against Lazio in the Coppa Italia final.

“I came from Cagliari, a midtable club in the league. That was an important experience for me, but when I joined Juventus, it was the first time that the supporters made me personal chants,” said Matri in an interview with the club’s Twitch channel via JuveNews.

“Hearing the stadium chanting every Sunday stays inside you. The stadium is attached to the pitch and I felt what I had not yet heard before. Over the years I also felt it as an opponent . The fans had welcomed me in a great way, I have always felt the affection of the Juventus fans. It remains inside of me.

“I really bonded with several players back then, we were a group of many Italians and it strengthened the group. With Pirlo I shared the same room, we’re still good friends, and the same with Simone Pepe and Andrea Barzagli. I maintain a wonderful relationship with President Agnelli.

“Juventus was the woman of my life, doing well in a large square is different than others with less expectations. I won there, and left with great sporting and personal memories.”