The Napoli directors have reportedly scheduled a vital meeting with Antonio Conte which could be decisive for his future amidst growing Juventus links.

The Partenopei are currently in the midst of a razor-tight Scudetto battle with Inter, but the hierarchy is equally occupied with the 55-year-old’s fate.

Conte signed a three-year contract with the Southern Italian giants last summer, but he reportedly has a clause that allows him to unilaterally rescind the deal, and he could well opt to activate it due to his ‘frosty‘ relationship with club patron, Aurelio De Laurentiis.

If the Lecce native were to free himself from his contract with Napoli, many sources would expect him to make his long-anticipated return to Turin.

Juventus are still reflecting on Igor Tudor who replaced Thiago Motta last month. The Croatian was only signed for four month, but the club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli insists that the management could hand him the permanent role, albeit these words came out prior to Wednesday’s defeat to Parma.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

In any case, Conte remains in many people’s eyes the clear favourite for the Biaconeri hot-seat. The former Juventus captain and coach left the club on a sour note in the summer of 2014, but the sands of time have seemingly healed the wounds, especially following the departure of former club president Andrea Agnelli in 2022.

So according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla (via IlBianconero), Conte and Napoli will hold a decisive summit in the coming weeks to determine whether to prolong their collaboration or put an end to it at the end of the season.

Needless to say, Juventus will be avidly monitoring every development on this track, as their entire summer plans could hinge on the outcome of that meeting.

In the meantime, Tudor will remain at the club’s helm at least until the FIFA Club World Cup.