Juventus has maintained a keen interest in Maurits Kjaergaard of RB Salzburg over the past few months. The 20-year-old Danish talent is the latest in a line of players from the Austrian club who have attracted the attention of top European sides, and it appears that this season may be his last with Salzburg.

Juventus had expressed interest in Kjaergaard during the previous transfer window but refrained from making significant signings at that time. Consequently, he remained in Austria.

However, the Bianconeri seem poised to make a move for him at the conclusion of this season and have continued to closely monitor his progress. According to reports from Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus scouts watched Kjaergaard in action during the recent Champions League fixture between Salzburg and Benfica.

In that match, the young Dane started and delivered an impressive performance in Salzburg’s 2-0 victory, solidifying his reputation as one of the standout players on the pitch.

Such noteworthy displays, like the one he exhibited against Benfica, have kept Kjaergaard firmly on Juventus’ radar. It remains to be seen whether Juventus will make a formal move for him in the upcoming transfer window, but his consistently strong performances have certainly captured the attention of the club.

Juve FC Says

We have shown an admiration for young talents in recent months and Maurits Kjaergaard is at one of the best homes for talent development in Europe.

Players who go through RB Salzburg are well-trained and often do well when they move to a bigger club, so we can be confident that he will deliver in Turin if we seal the deal.