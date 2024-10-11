Juventus was one of the clubs closely monitoring Italy’s match against Belgium last night, as they had several players to watch. The Bianconeri, currently undergoing a rebuild, are constantly scouting new talents to strengthen their squad under Thiago Motta’s leadership.

Although Juventus had some of their own players in the Italy squad during the international break, their focus wasn’t solely on them. According to Calciomercato, Juventus was also on a scouting mission during the game, keeping an eye on a few Belgian players.

The report suggests that Juve was particularly interested in RB Leipzig’s Lois Openda and Dodi Lukebakio of Sevilla. Both players have been on Juventus’ radar for some time, and the club previously scouted Openda during their Champions League clash with Leipzig.

The Bianconeri view both Belgians as potential impactful signings for the team, especially under Motta’s guidance. The manager has a track record of getting the best out of technical players, which could make Juventus an attractive destination for Openda and Lukebakio.

Juve FC Says

Openda and Lukebakio are two top players who could make our team better than it is now. If we add them to our group, we can be sure we are signing good talents.