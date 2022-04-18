Juventus watches as their unsettled player finally gets first-team football

Mohamed Ihattaren has finally returned to the football pitch months after he joined Juventus from PSV.

The Dutchman was a surprising acquisition by the Bianconeri in the summer and they quickly sent him out on loan to Sampdoria in Serie A so he can get playing time.

He didn’t play any match for them and went AWOL after feeling homesick.

When he resurfaced, he insisted on not returning to La Samp, and the Bianconeri had to find a new temporary home for him.

He is now at Ajax and had played for their second-string team not so long ago. He finally debuted for the senior team in their Dutch cup final loss to PSV yesterday.

Calciomercato reports that he was subbed on at the 86th minute, but he couldn’t help his side, who fell to a defeat at the hands of their bitter rivals.

Juve FC Says

Ihattaren is one of those signings that Juve should never have made, and the club will look forward to offloading him now.

As he starts playing, we hope he would do well at Ajax and earn a transfer away from the Allianz Stadium for good.

The 20-year-old thrived at PSV, so we can trust him to rebuild his career at Ajax if they give him the time to do so.