Juventus watching as Kante and Chelsea disagree over length of new deal

Juventus is closely following talks between N’Golo Kante and Chelsea as the Frenchman negotiates a new deal.

The World Cup winner is one of the most accomplished players around the world and has been doing well in England.

Chelsea knows his importance to their team and wants to keep the Frenchman beyond the current campaign.

However, talks about a new deal have not been as smooth as they will want, which is creating room for Juventus to circle.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Bianconeri have an interest in the midfielder and now he and Chelsea cannot agree on the length of the new deal.

The Blues want to offer him a two-year deal, but Kante wants a three-year deal and this is a big issue.

Juve FC Says

Kante has been a solid player over the years, but the midfielder is too old for a three-year deal at the moment.

We do not want to add another injury-prone player to our squad and certainly will not offer Kante a three-year deal.

If he rejects a two-year contract from Chelsea, we cannot target the ex-Leicester City man.

We will hardly offer him a better one and he will only move to Turin if he wants to leave the Premier League.