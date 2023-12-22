Juventus could add Felipe Anderson to their squad as a free agent in the summer, as Lazio struggles to secure him on a new contract.

Anderson is one of the key players at Lazio and has been in talks with them over an extension in the last few weeks.

The Brazilian has reportedly been offered a new deal worth around 3.5 million euros per season until 2027.

However, Calciomercato reveals that he is not happy with that contract offer and wants more money.

Lazio is reluctant to make him a better offer, with their owner not impressed with the team’s performance this season.

The report adds that there could be a major overhaul of their squad in the summer, and they will decide to allow Anderson to leave, like many others.

Juve FC Says

Anderson is a very experienced attacker who has also played in the Premier League, but he struggled in England.

At Lazio, he has not succeeded in helping them to perform significantly better in this campaign.

Adding him to our squad does not make too much sense unless he is willing to sign just a one-year deal.

This will allow us to kick him out after just a season if he fails to perform well.