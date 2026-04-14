Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Antonio Rudiger at the end of the current season, with Real Madrid potentially making it easier for the move to materialise. The German defender is currently part of the Spanish side’s squad, but his contract is due to expire at the conclusion of the campaign, placing his future in some uncertainty.

Real Madrid are believed to be keen on retaining Rudiger and extending their working relationship with him. The club reportedly intends to offer him a new contract in an effort to secure his services beyond the current deal. However, negotiations have not yet resulted in an agreement, creating an opportunity for other clubs to monitor the situation closely.

Juventus Monitoring Developments

Juventus are keeping a close watch on the contractual developments surrounding Rudiger, recognising the potential opportunity to secure a high-quality player on a free transfer. As cited by Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri are actively following the situation as they assess their options ahead of the next season.

Should Rudiger fail to reach an agreement with Real Madrid, he would become one of the most sought-after free agents available. This prospect has heightened Juventus’ interest, as the club aims to strengthen its defensive options with an experienced and proven performer at the highest level.

The Bianconeri are understood to be preparing to act decisively if the opportunity arises. Their priority is to gain clarity regarding Real Madrid’s intentions, particularly whether the Spanish side will ultimately offer an extension that meets the player’s expectations.

Competition and Strategic Timing

While Juventus are strongly interested, they are unlikely to be the only club pursuing Rudiger if he becomes available. Several teams across Europe would be expected to enter the race for his signature, given his reputation and experience.

Nevertheless, Juventus are determined to position itself advantageously and move swiftly should negotiations between Rudiger and Real Madrid collapse. Their strategy is centred on acting before rival clubs can formalise their interest.

Rudiger’s previous experience in Serie A, having played for Roma, further enhances his appeal. His familiarity with Italian football would likely enable him to adapt quickly, making him a valuable addition to the Juventus squad if the transfer is completed.