Juventus watching as Smalling tells Roma what he wants

AS Roma is struggling to keep Chris Smalling in Rome as they negotiate a new contract with the Englishman.

Smalling has been an improved defender for most of his spell with the Giallorossi and Jose Mourinho wants the former Manchester United man to stay.

The defender is also interested in extending his deal with the Romans, but both parties are struggling to reach an agreement.

This has encouraged Juventus to stay on the sidelines, hopeful of getting their hands on the defender as a free agent in the summer.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Roma wants him to sign either a one-year deal on the same salary or a two-year deal with reduced pay.

However, Smalling wants a two-year deal with the same salary to extend his stay with the Giallorossi.

Juve FC Says

Smalling has done well in Italian football and will be an experienced addition to our squad if he moves to Turin, but is he not too old for a two-year deal?

At 33, he probably is and we must not add an ageing player who would struggle after his first season in our squad.

However, if we can offer him a bigger salary, the ex-England international might agree to a one-year deal and the option of another campaign.