Juventus watching Genoa teenager but they face competition from Serie A rival

18-year-old Nicolò Rovella has emerged as one of the stars to watch in the Italian top flight this season.

Having just broken into the first team at Genoa, he has the look of a player that is heading to the top of the game and he might be turning out for a top Italian side sooner, rather than later.

This is because Calciomercato is claiming that the teenager is attracting the attention of Inter Milan and his development has also been followed closely by Juventus.

The Bianconeri are the best team in Italy and they have shown the knack for poaching the best talents from fellow Italian sides over the years.

They have also systematically changed their transfer approach to trying to land younger players recently, which makes Rovella the perfect target.

The midfielder has started two straight games for Genoa now and he impressed in both games to keep his suitors’ eyes firmly on him.

What is even more enticing about signing him now is that he is currently inside the final months of his contract at Genoa.

The report claims that Juventus are already exploring how to make their move for him and the plan is to sign him in January for a fee and leave him with Genoa for the rest of the season.