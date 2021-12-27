Juventus watching potential Alex Sandro replacement

Alex Sandro is one of the players at Juventus who isn’t getting any younger, and the club has already started looking for his replacement.

In the last few weeks before the Christmas break, Max Allegri fielded Luca Pellegrini as his first-choice left-back.

The youngster could continue playing ahead of Sandro when football returns next year, but Juve is targeting another left-back.

Il Bianconero says the Bianconeri are eyeing a move for Owen Wijndal.

The 22-year-old plays for AZ Alkmaar and the Netherlands national team.

He has been tipped to become the next Dutch star to join a top club and Juve hopes they win the race for his signature.

Juve FC Says

It is cool that the club is targeting another left-back because Pellegrini cannot become the main player so early in his career.

Sandro would ideally leave as a free agent at the end of next season, but if Juve signs Wijndal, they could cash in on the Brazilian in the summer.

The Bianconeri need to keep the squad fresh and signing much younger players now means the club would not need to sign players in some positions in the next few transfer windows.