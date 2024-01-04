Lazar Samardzic’s potential move away from Udinese has encountered complications, adding to the uncertainty surrounding his future.

The midfielder was on the verge of joining Inter Milan in the summer after an agreement was reached between the two clubs. However, the deal fell through when he couldn’t come to terms with Inter over personal terms.

Returning to Udinese for the current season, Samardzic has struggled to replicate his form from the previous season. Despite the challenges, several clubs, including Napoli and Juventus, remain interested in acquiring his services.

Recent reports suggested Napoli was leading the race for Samardzic, potentially replacing Piotr Zielinski. However, Calciomercato now reveals that Napoli’s move for the midfielder is far from certain and may face complications.

In the event of Napoli’s withdrawal, Udinese could entertain the option of loaning Samardzic to Juventus, as the Bianconeri have reportedly offered. This adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing saga surrounding the midfielder’s potential move.

Juve FC Says

Samardzic was brilliant last season and if he can recapture that form on our books, it will be amazing.

The midfielder is one of the finest players in the league still, but he must prove his worth on loan to earn a permanent move.