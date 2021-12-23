Juventus watching two Premier League strikers ahead of next month

Juventus needs attacking reinforcements for the second half of this season, and they are now looking towards bringing one from the Premier League.

Max Allegri’s squad has struggled in some matches, and that is one reason they are playing catchup to the rest of the top four.

The returning gaffer knows his players have to do better in the second half of the campaign, and they might need help from some new players.

With that in mind, Tuttomercatoweb says the Bianconeri is monitoring the situation of two Premier League attackers.

The report claims they have an eye on Arsenal man, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Manchester United’s Anthony Martial.

Both strikers are struggling for game time at their current clubs, and Juve could give them a way out in a new competition.

Juve FC Says

Aubameyang and Martial have both proven they can score goals in England, but Serie A defences are notoriously stingier than English defences and it might not be easy for either of them to settle if they make the move.

Juve would likely want an initial loan deal until the end of the season and that time might be too small for either player to hit their best form.