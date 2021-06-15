Youri Tielemans
Transfer News

Juventus weighing up a move for Leicester City star man

June 15, 2021 - 1:15 pm

Youri Tielemans has become the latest player to be linked with a move to Juventus as the Bianconeri attempts to add more players to their midfield.

The Belgian is one of the best midfielders in Europe and he helped Leicester City to win the FA Cup last season, scoring the only goal in the final.

Juventus struggled last season and their midfield was one position that didn’t do so well for them.

The Bianconeri now plans to add some quality on there and they have been linked with several options.

Manuel Locatelli and Rodrigo De Paul are two of the many names linked with a move to Turin.

Tielemans has become the latest with the Belgian proving to be a fine player even though he isn’t playing for one of Europe’s top clubs.

Calciomercato says Juve has been following him since his days at Anderlecht and they are now keen on his signature.

The Bianconeri are prepared to pay him 5m euros per season plus more in bonuses.

It is a similar fee to what Leicester wants to pay him on the renewal of his current deal.

The Foxes are determined to become a top-four club in England and they want to keep hold of all their top players.

This would make a move for him tough, but Juve has him in their plans.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

romero

Five goalkeepers emerge as possible deputy to Szczesny

June 15, 2021
Kulusevski

Sweden confirms that Kulusevski will return to play for them in the Euros

June 15, 2021
Demiral

Report – Atalanta targeting a summer raid on Juventus

June 15, 2021

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn June 15, 2021 at 1:43 pm

    this guy looks top quality!

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.