Juventus weighing up a move for tricky Manchester City player

Juventus has been linked with a move for Bernardo Silva as they work on finding a replacement for Paulo Dybala.

The Argentinian is leaving the club at the end of this season after failing to reach an agreement on a new deal with them.

After seven years, his association with Juve ends and his departure will leave a huge gap at the club which needs to be filled.

Tuttomercatoweb claims Juve is now considering a move for Manchester City’s Silva among several other options.

The Portugal international is a tricky attacker who has the technical skill to open up defences and score some very fine goals.

Juve will benefit from having a player like him on their team from next season, but can they sign him?

The report claims since Juve has become stringent in their spending recently, they need to be sure of the request for engagement before they push on to land him.

Juve FC Says

Silva is a very tricky player and he is experienced enough to adapt to life in Italy fast, but he plays at one of the biggest clubs in the world now and it would be hard to convince him to leave England.

City has more than enough money and they don’t need to sell anyone to balance their books, which could affect Juve’s pursuit of his signature.