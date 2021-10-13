Juventus weighing up an audacious swoop for AC Milan duo

Juventus is interested in signing Alessio Romagnoli and Franck Kessie from AC Milan as both players edge towards free agency.

They have been in talks with the club over a new deal, but no agreement has been found yet and the Rossoneri could now lose them both at the end of this season.

Several clubs are interested in signing them, considering how good they have been at Milan.

Juve is one of the clubs, according to Repubblica as revealed by Tuttojuve.

The report says Kessie has asked Milan to offer him a new deal worth 8m euros per season, but they are struggling to meet that figure.

The Ivorian midfielder has attracted the attention of several other top clubs, including Inter Milan and Liverpool, but Juve could convince him to remain in Italy with them.

Romagnoli is the other player being targeted by the Bianconeri who need a fine long-term partner for Matthijs De Ligt.

The 26-year-old joined Milan in 2015 and has developed into one of the best defenders in Serie A.

He would represent a good long-term replacement for Giorgio Chiellini who isn’t expected to play on after next season.

However, Juve will have to meet his salary demands before they can convince him to join them.