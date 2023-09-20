Italy’s national team manager, Luciano Spalletti, has taken a proactive approach to building a closer connection with his players by attending training sessions with Juventus. Recognising Juventus as a significant contributor to the Azzurri national team’s talent pool for many years, Spalletti is keen on maintaining this productive relationship.

Juventus, as the largest club in Italy, boasts some of the nation’s most promising talents who are eligible for the national team. The club has consistently provided players to represent their country on the international stage.

Recent call-ups for Italy’s national team included Manuel Locatelli and Federico Chiesa, although Chiesa was forced to withdraw due to injury. Locatelli performed admirably during his time with the national team, and this has piqued the interest of other Juventus players who aspire to represent Italy under Spalletti’s guidance.

A report from Tuttojuve highlights that Spalletti attended some of Juventus’ training sessions as they prepared for their upcoming fixture. This hands-on approach allowed him to assess the performances of Italian players within the Juventus squad. It is anticipated that Spalletti will consider adding some of these players to his future national team squads based on their performances during training.

By fostering a closer connection with players at top clubs like Juventus, Spalletti aims to build a stronger and more cohesive Italy national team, ensuring that they continue to excel on the international stage.

Juve FC Says

We have some of the finest Italian players around Europe and our star men deserve to get international call-ups to the Azzurri team.

However, there is serious competition for a playing spot in that team and our Italian stars must work hard to get the coaches’ attention.