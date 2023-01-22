Juventus welcomes back two injured players for Atalanta match

Juventus has named Juan Cuadrado and Adrien Rabiot in their squad for their match against Atalanta, meaning both players have recovered from injury.

Cuadrado has been a long-term absentee because of a fitness issue, while Rabiot missed Juve’s last game due to a minor physical problem as well.

Max Allegri would want to name a strong enough squad for the match against La Dea and has now been boosted by the recovery of both players.

A report on Football Italia reveals both men are in the squad for the game, but Paul Pogba and Dusan Vlahovic are still not fit enough to play in the fixture.

Juve FC Says

After returning to winning ways in the game against Monza in the Italian Cup, Juve will be desperate to get all three points in this fixture.

We have just lost more than a dozen points as a punishment, so we need another long winning run to get close to the top four.

It is achievable and we must start by earning all the points in this match against La Dea.

Everyone selected to start the fixture must give their best and stop Gian Piero Gasperini’s men from getting even a point.