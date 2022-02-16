“Juventus were in decline two months ago” Capello insists Juventus is back!

Fabio Capello has been impressed by Juventus’ return to form in this campaign as the Bianconeri pushes towards a favourable end to it.

Juve had struggled at the start of this season and it seemed they will probably not make the Italian top four.

They had looked clueless on the pitch in some matches despite boasting an array of star players.

The club took action and offloaded some flops in the January transfer window and also added the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria to the group.

These changes have brought new energy to the group and Juve is now one of the clubs to fear in Italy.

The Bianconeri have been in fine form in recent matches and Capello admits they are better than they were months ago.

He said via Calciomercato: “Juventus were in decline two months ago, they had no idea, they lacked personality. They played a lot to play, they were not a team that knew where to go.

“After the transfer market, they recovered the game system, they thought about fixing the defence and midfield: now with Vlahovic, Dybala and Morata he can create problems for everyone”

Juve FC Says

We needed to act after the poor start to this season, and we did. That changed many things for us and will now give us a better second half of this season.

However, we might not win Serie A and will need to keep strengthening the squad to win it next season.

Hopefully, the club splashes the cash on some new players when this season ends.