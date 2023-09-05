Juventus has maintained their faith in Paul Pogba despite his injury-prone nature since his return to the club last season. The French midfielder is considered one of the most crucial players at the Allianz Stadium. However, Juventus has struggled to utilise him as frequently as they would like, and they are keen to see this change.

Pogba made an early return for pre-season training, and the club publicly expressed their confidence in him playing a pivotal role in the current campaign. Nevertheless, things haven’t gone exactly as planned, and a report from Tuttojuve revealed that Juventus was open to selling him during the summer transfer window.

The club made it clear that Pogba was available for transfer if any suitors were willing to take a chance on the 2018 World Cup winner. However, no offers materialised, and he now remains under the guidance of manager Max Allegri. Allegri is determined to ensure that Juventus gets the best possible performance from Pogba in the current season.

Juve FC Says

Pogba knows he owes us a lot for staying loyal to him even after we pushed Leonardo Bonucci away from the club.

The Frenchman will be working hard to impress the fans who have not turned against him yet and to show he appreciates what we are doing for him.