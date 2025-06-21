A report in the Italian media believes that an interesting swap deal involving Juventus and West Ham United defenders could be brewing.

In recent days, the Bianconeri have registered their interest in Nayef Aguerd, a Moroccan international who has been on the Hammers’ books since 2022.

The 29-year-old spent his campaign on loan at Real Sociedad, but will return to East London next month, as he remains tied to West Ham with a contract until June 2027.

Juventus & West Ham tipped to exchange centre-backs

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

On Friday evening, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio revealed that Juventus aren’t the only Serie A club in the race for Aguerd, as Roma have also entered the fray.

On the other hand, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) claims that West Ham are interested in Daniele Rugani.

Like Aguerd, the 30-year-old was out on loan this season, playing his football at Ajax.

The Italian centre-back has now rejoined Igor Tudor’s ranks for the FIFA Club World Cup. He was an unused substitute in the 5-0 win over Al Ain on Wednesday.

Could Daniel Rugani & Nayef Aguerd swap clubs?

While Rugani’s agent suggested that the player might have a future in Turin, thanks to his solid rapport with Tudor, the opportunity to play in the Premier League could be too tempting for the defender to resist, especially at this stage of his career.

Therefore, the source wonders if Juventus and West Ham could reach an agreement that would see Aguerd and Rugani heading in opposite directions.

In theory, this might be a suitable deal for everyone involved. However, whenever this many parties are involved in the negotiations, things tend to go awry rather swiftly.