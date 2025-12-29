Juventus are reportedly interested in West Ham United’s midfielder Guido Rodriguez, who has become an almost forgotten figure in East London.

The Bianconeri aren’t planning to make major moves in January, but they might strengthen Luciano Spalletti’s squad with one or two additions.

At the moment, most observers believe that bolstering the thin midfield department should be the club’s main priority.

Juventus considering a move for West Ham midfielder Guido Rodriguez

In recent weeks, reports linking Juventus with Inter wantaway Davide Frattesi have intensified. But while the Nerazzurri are seemingly open to letting the 26-year-old Italian leave the club, they would be loath to do their arch-rivals any favours, so an agreement between the two Serie A giants won’t be easy, especially in the middle of the campaign.

Therefore, the Bianconeri continue to consider other tracks, and one of them could lead to Rodriguez.

Guido Rodriguez (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Juventus are keeping tabs on the West Ham benchwarmer, who is currently running on an expiring contract.

The pink newspaper insists that the 31-year-old only represents a mere idea at this stage, as the club has yet to make any concrete moves on this front, but it remains a possibility to keep an eye on.

A closer look at Guido Rodriguez

The Argentine is a battling midfielder who excels at winning back possession. He started his career at River Plate, and then had two experiences in Mexico with Club Tijuana and Club America between 2016 and 2020.

Rodriguez then spent four years at Real Betis, before joining West Ham as a free agent in the summer of 2024.

This season, the midfielder has been lost in the shuffle, especially following the managerial change, so has has only started two Premier League matches thus far.

The Sáenz Peña native was a regular starter in Argentina’s Copa America triumph in 2021. He was also part of the squad that went on to win the 2022 World Cup, and the following Copa America, albeit he played a limited role in these two tournaments.