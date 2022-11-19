Juventus will accept a January offer for a departing player

Alex Sandro seems on his way out of Juventus as his contract runs out at the end of this season.

The Brazilian has been a key player for the Bianconeri for around half a decade and continues to play for them.

However, he is no longer as good as he was when he first moved to the club and Juve will not give him a new deal.

They are already looking for a replacement and believe he will change homes in the summer.

However, a new report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri are already open to his departure.

The report says they will allow him to leave if they receive a good offer for his signature in the January transfer window.

That will earn them money instead of seeing him leave for nothing at the end of the season.

Juve FC Says

Sandro has been a regular for us this season and it makes no sense to allow him to leave midseason.

Most of our targets to replace him will only be available from the end of this campaign, so we might be short on options if we allow him to leave us now.

The intelligent thing to do is to allow him to stay until the end of the season, when we would have had a replacement for him.