Juventus will accept an offer that is less than the release clause for star player

Matthijs de Ligt has continued to improve at Juventus’ and the defender is one of the first names on the team sheet at the club now.

We all knew he had the potential to become a world-class player while he was at Ajax, but not every talented youngster eventually reaches their potential.

It seems De Ligt will, and he is already proving too good to be dropped at Juve, but how long will he remain at the club?

His current deal expires in 2024 and the Bianconeri would love to renew it and keep him on for the long term.

But they have been offering less money to their players recently and he might not accept a salary reduction to stay.

His release clause is valued at 120m euros, a fee that even the elite European sides will struggle to pay.

Calciomercato claims the Bianconeri will sell him in the summer for the right price, but it doesn’t have to be what his release clause demands.

It claims they will gladly sell him for between 90m euros and 100m euros.

Juve FC Says

De Ligt is arguably the best defender in our team now and he is one of our most valuable players.

We should keep him at the club for years, but that decision doesn’t depend on what the club wants alone.

He will have his career plans as well, and if they involve leaving Juve, we cannot make him stay.