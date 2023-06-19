Juventus will add Zakaria to their offer for Milinkovic-Savic

Denis Zakaria’s future at Juventus is currently uncertain following his return from a loan spell at Chelsea at the end of last season.

The Swiss midfielder spent just six months at the Allianz Stadium before being loaned out to Chelsea. He may feel that he did not have enough opportunities to showcase his abilities during his brief stint at the club and hopes for a chance to prove himself next season.

However, Juventus has already made plans to send him out on loan again during this summer transfer window. According to reports from Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri see Zakaria as a potential bargaining chip in their pursuit of Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

While Lazio demands a substantial transfer fee for Milinkovic-Savic, Juventus considers Zakaria as a possible sweetener for the Serbian midfielder, who has been a key player for Lazio over the past several seasons.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria is a good midfielder and proved that in the few games he was fit to play at Chelsea last season.

However, he is not as good as SMS, so if Lazio accepts him as a part of our offer to get the Serbian, then it will be a good deal.

The Swiss star knows he will struggle to play at Juve if he remains at the club, so we expect him to accept a move to Rome.