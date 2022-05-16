Juventus will also discuss De Ligt’s future while talking to Pogba’s representatives

Juventus is reportedly speaking to the representatives of Paul Pogba this week over adding him to their squad as a free agent by the end of this season.

The Frenchman is being represented by the player agency of late super-agent Mino Raiola.

The organisation is moving forward from the death of the Dutch-Italian and they have some important summer businesses to conduct right now.

Juve hopes they can secure an agreement with them to bring Pogba back to the club.

However, the Bianconeri also has another of their clients on their books at the moment.

Matthijs de Ligt is represented by the same agency, and Raiola had been flirting with the idea of taking him to another club before his demise.

Juve wants to make the Dutchman their main defender, and his current deal expires in 2024.

Tutto Sport claims as they discuss Pogba’s potential transfer, they will also ask for an extension to De Ligt’s deal.

The Bianconeri will lower his release clause from 120m euros if the defender will lengthen his contract.

Juve FC Says

De Ligt is our future and we cannot afford to lose him so soon. Giorgio Chiellini is leaving the club and Leonardo Bonucci is also not getting younger.

We need to start thinking about replacing them and De Ligt has the quality to become a stalwart for us as well.