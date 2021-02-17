“Juventus will always be in the heart.” Kean sends a message to Juventus

Moise Kean says Juventus will remain in his heart after coming through the ranks at Turin.

The striker starred for PSG as they beat Barcelona 4-1 last night and he contributed with one of the goals.

He left Juventus for Everton last season and struggled in his first campaign in England.

His poor first season made the Toffees allow him to move to PSG on loan for the rest of this campaign.

He was even linked with a return to Juve and the links aren’t going away especially as the Bianconeri need another striker to support Alvaro Morata.

After the game, he spoke to Mediaset via Calciomercato and claimed that although he is doing well and enjoying life in Paris, he hasn’t forgotten Juve.

He holds them close to his heart as they are the first team that gave him a chance to play professional football.

He said: “Juventus? Yes, in Paris I’m doing very well, we are a magnificent group, everyone welcomed me well, the staff followed me every day to improve me 100%.

“It is not forgotten, Juventus will always be in the heart. It is the first team that made his debut, I will never forget it. I always watch matches.”

Kean has been an important player in Paris with 10 goals from 17 league games and 3 more from 6 Champions League matches.

This goal return could tempt Juve to bring him back to the Allianz Stadium.