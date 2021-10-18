Juventus will ask Atletico Madrid for a discount on Morata’s transfer fee

Juventus is interested in keeping Alvaro Morata despite looking to add Dusan Vlahovic to their squad.

The Bianconeri is rebuilding their team after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and they know it would take goals from several attackers to score as much and the Portugal star did for them.

They are now looking to permanently retain Morata at the end of this season, according to Fichajes.net.

The striker has been on loan at Juve for the last two seasons and the Bianconeri have spent 10million euros in loan fees to keep him in Turin each time.

They can now purchase him outright for 35million euros, but the report says they consider that fee too much to pay.

Vlahovic remains one of their summer targets and they are favourites to sign the Serbian striker.

The 21-year-old will cost them around 70 million euros, so they need to save money from buying Morata to afford him.

Morata would be out of Diego Simeone’s plans at Atleti should he return as they now have Matheus Cunha and Antoine Griezmann as a part of their attack and all of them are vying for a starting spot.

Juve hopes this abundance of attacking options will make Atleti agree to renegotiate Morata’s transfer fee.