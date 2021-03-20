Juventus will attempt to sign Italian striker once again next summer

What a difference a couple of goals can make!

Since the end of the January transfer session, Gianluca Scamacca’s name was rarely seen on the news.

The 22-year-old striker was tipped to join Juventus during the winter mercato, but a deal between the clubs turned out to be too complicated to be materialized.

The player’s contract is owned by Sassuolo, but he currently plays on loan at Genoa.

Scamacca failed to score a goal since early November, but on Friday night, his brace led his side to a come-from-behind win at Parma.

Therefore, the young forward once again finds himself on the news headlines.

According to Calciomercato, The Bianconeri will resume their negotiations with the striker’s parent club in the summer.

The Neroverdi had asked for 25 million euros to release the former PSV player, but the parties could not agree on a formula.

Whilst the Old Lady wanted to sign Scamacca on an initial loan deal which would include an option to buy, Sassuolo insisted on adding an obligation to buy instead.

Nonetheless, the report reveals that the sides agreed to resume their negotiations next summer.

The source also believes that Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo is actually an admirer of the young player, and he is the one who requested his arrival.

Thus, it remains to be seen whether Friday’s two goals will help in relaunching Scamacca’s season – which has been so far underwhelming.

The Italian has contributed in four goals and a single assist in his 19 Serie A appearances during the ongoing campaign.