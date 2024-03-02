Juventus are always on the lookout for the best talents in Serie A and have found a gem at Genoa that interests them.

Calciomercato reveals they like 22-year-old Morten Frendrup as he develops well in the home of Red and Blues.

He is a defensive midfielder who can also play as a full-back and has been linked with a move to the likes of Liverpool.

This link clearly shows he is a fine youngster who can do well at a top club, and Juve has been following him.

The report indicates that the Bianconeri are prepared to fight the Premier League side to add him to their group at the end of this campaign.

The Danish youngster has just penned a new deal at Genoa, but that does not mean he will not leave for Juve if he gets a good offer for his signature.

Juve FC Says

At 22, Morten Frendrup has a lot of his career ahead of him and could be a fine understudy for our current options.

However, we have some fine budding midfielders in our ranks now, and it makes almost no sense to sign another one for money because Genoa will not sell him cheaply.