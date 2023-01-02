When Juventus resume their campaign in Cremona on Wednesday, the club will be looking to make a statement at the expense of the new Serie A boys. However, the Bianconeri will find a young and capable goalkeeper standing in their path towards goal.

According to La Stampa via TuttoJuve, Juventus will seize the opportunity to closely monitor Marco Carnesecchi who has been on the club’s radar for quite some time.

The 22-year-old joined Atalanta’s youth ranks in 2017, but has been sharpening his tools at Cremonese since January 2021. This season, has has thus far made six Serie A appearances, conceding seven goals in the process and collecting a couple of clean sheets.

The source believes that Juventus will attempt to buy Carnesecchi from Atalanta at the end of the season before sending him on loan for the next campaign. They would eventually recall him when the time comes. But first, the custodian will have to put up a convincing display against Max Allegri’s men this midweek.

Juve FC say

Since Wojciech Szczesny’s contract expires in 2024, this sounds like a decent plan from the club’s part. Carnesecchi has already displayed his prowess in his few yet impressive outings in the top tier.

His jaw-dropping performance against Milan remains the highlight of his young career, but the young man will be eager to replicate it against his suitors on Wednesday.