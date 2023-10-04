Juventus may potentially miss the services of Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik in their upcoming match against Torino this weekend, as uncertainties linger regarding their participation.

These two individuals are pivotal figures within the team, and in their recent encounter against Atalanta, Juventus fielded Moise Kean and Federico Chiesa as their starting forwards.

While Juventus typically favours the partnership of Chiesa and Vlahovic, there are lingering doubts about the Serbian striker’s availability for their next match. Journalist Massimo Pavan is of the opinion that this could pose challenges for the team.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“If on Saturday Juventus doesn’t get Vlahovic and Milik back, it’ll be a problem, worried about the involution of some players, at the moment little or nothing is coming from the bench, so we’ll be in difficulty, in midfield I would try central McKennie sometimes.”

Juve FC Says

Milik and Vlahovic are two key players for us and we can understand why everyone is panicking at the suggestion that they may not be available for selection.

But we are one of the top clubs in the world and should not rely on just a few players to win games.

Everyone in the squad should be able to play well and step up their performance whenever they get a chance to perform for the club.