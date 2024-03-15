Juventus will face Genoa this weekend, and the Bianconeri will also be on a scouting mission during the game.

They have several players on the Genoa team who have caught their eyes in recent times, and the most likely to move to Turin in the summer is Albert Gudmundsson.

The Iceland international has been in fantastic form since the start of this season and came close to leaving them in January.

However, no one could meet Genoa’s asking price, and he stayed for the rest of the campaign.

In the summer, Juve will be among the clubs looking to sign him, and he gets a chance to show them what he can do when both clubs meet this weekend, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

When the Bianconeri faced Atalanta, Teun Koopmeiners passed his audition in front of Juve, and Gudmundsson will hope to do the same this weekend.

Juve FC Says

Genoa has a good team and scouting the attacker is not the most important thing for us this weekend, instead, our focus should be on winning the fixture.

We need to get back to winning so we can remain inside the top three and not be drawn into the dirty battle to finish fourth.