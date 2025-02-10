EMPOLI, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 14: Cristiano Giuntoli of Juventus during the Serie A match between Empoli and Juventus at Stadio Carlo Castellani on September 14, 2024 in Empoli, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Juventus will reportedly take the opportunity to scout PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko in their next two Champions League contests.

The Bianconeri have already played the Dutch giants in the same competition this season. The two clubs met on the opening day, with the Old Lady emerging victorious by three goals to one.

Ironically, PSV still finished ahead of the Serie A giants in the group-stage table, and the draw pitted them together once more in the play-off round, with the Dutch side considered as the seeded team. Therefore, Juve will host the first leg at home on Tuesday night before flying to the Netherlands next week for the decisive second leg.

While the Italians will be first and foremost focused on sealing qualification to the Round of 16, the club directors will also be keeping an eye on Bakayoko as they could rekindle their interest in his services.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. had in fact targeted the 21-year-old last summer but were repelled by PSV’s high asking price. Hence, they turned their attention to Nicolas Gonzalez and sealed a deal with Fiorentina in the final stretch of the summer transfer session.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri could decide to launch another onslaught for the Belgium international who has been consistently delivering for PSV this season, especially with his contract expiring in June 2026 which could allow them to negotiate favourable terms.

Bakayoko has Ivorian roots but was born and bred in Belgium, sharpening his tools at some of the country’s biggest academies, including Club Brugge and Anderlecht. He then joined PSV’s youth system in 2019 and has been a member of the first team since the summer of 2022.

This season, the youngster has thus far scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 30 appearances in all competitions.