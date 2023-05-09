Juventus will be slapped with new point deduction as CONI justification confirms breaches

Unfortunately for Juventus, Monday evening brought some unwanted news on the judicial front, as the ruling committee in CONI has acknowledged that the club’s directors have breached Article 4 of the Sports Justice Code.

Back in January, the Bianconeri were slapped with a 15-point deduction when the federal court of appeal ruled that the club has “systematically” made capital gains by registering inflated player values.

While the fans breathed a sigh of relief when CONI suspended the penalty and referred the case back to the federal court of appeal, the committee has now delivered the justifications behind the decision, and it’s not exactly positive for the Old Lady.

According to La Gazzetta della Sport, Juventus can now expect a new point deduction to be served in a re-trial which will be held between the 22nd and the 25th of May.

The source adds that the ruling committee has refuted all of the club’s arguments except for one that it related to the liability of some of the members of the old board, including former vice president Pavel Nedved.

Since the board members don’t have a proxy to represent the club in transfer dealings, as the report explains, this means that it can’t be held accountable for their actions.

Therefore, this argument should help Juventus reduce the expected penalty, but they can still be slapped with a harsh punishment, one that could reach nine points.