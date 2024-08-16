Juventus is eager to offload Daniele Rugani this summer, even if it’s only on a loan deal.

The defender is not part of Thiago Motta’s plans, especially as Juve is in talks to sign at least one new centre-back.

Motta doesn’t believe Rugani meets the team’s requirements and has given the green light for his departure.

Ajax has emerged as the most serious suitor in recent weeks, and Juventus has reportedly agreed to send Rugani on loan for free while covering part of his wages.

Despite this agreement, the transfer has stalled, and according to Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri might be stuck with Rugani for another week.

Although the deal with Ajax is in place, the Dutch club is not yet ready to finalise the move. The report suggests it could take several days to reach that stage, and the transfer is unlikely to be completed before next week.

Juve FC Says

Rugani is one of the players who should have left us this summer as a free agent, but he was surprisingly handed a new contract at the end of last season. Now we are stuck with a player that looks below average.