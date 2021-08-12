Juventus will be unable to sign 21-year-old from 15th of August until next summer

Juventus will have to act fast if they are serious about signing Fiorentina striker, Dusan Vlahovic in this transfer window.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a move for the 21-year-old Serbian striker as he continues to deliver for La Viola.

He scored 21 times in Serie A last season and his age means that he could become one of the world’s top scorers soon.

Juve has been looking to add another striker to their ranks and they have identified him as one of the best options for them.

This transfer window is gradually drawing to a close and many clubs will wait until the last day to finish their business.

Fiorentina isn’t one of those and La Viola could stop Juventus from signing Vlahovic if they don’t do it within the next three days.

Corriere Dello Sport as reported by Tuttomercatoweb claims they have set mid-August as the deadline to listen to offers for the striker.

The report claims that La Viola will not listen to offers for his signature from August 15th.

This means the Bianconeri need to make their move now or he will sign a new contract and they face paying more for him next summer.