Juventus will buy Moise Kean outright but they have a condition

Juventus remains open to the idea of signing Moise Kean permanently from Everton.

The striker joined them on loan for two seasons with an obligation to buy when certain parameters are met, last summer.

His first season back was poor, and it forced Juve to add Dusan Vlahovic to their squad in the January transfer window.

The Bianconeri are still targeting attacking reinforcements with the likes of Luis Muriel and Marko Arnautovic firmly on their radar.

However, before they sign either player, they must get rid of Kean, and they have been working to achieve that.

A report on Calciomercato says they are willing to redeem that Azzurri striker for 28m euros. However, that can only happen if they will sell him immediately.

So they need a club ready to take him from the Allianz Stadium before they buy him outright.

Juve FC Says

Kean has been very poor since he returned to Juve, and it is hard to see him joining another club.

The striker didn’t score enough goals in the last campaign, and that limits the suitors he has.

It also means clubs who will want to take a chance on him will be the ones that will struggle to pay what Juve will offer to demand him to their squad permanently.