Ademola Lookman has emerged as a player highly admired by both Thiago Motta and Cristiano Giuntoli, making the Nigerian forward a key name on Juventus’ shortlist for the upcoming transfer window. The Atalanta star has been one of the most impressive attackers in Serie A, and there is growing anticipation that he could move on at the end of the season. La Dea is aware of the increasing interest in their prized asset and is hoping to secure a significant transfer fee from his departure.

Lookman, who has been a standout performer for Atalanta, is at a crucial stage in his career and could be set for one final big move. Juventus are among the clubs keen to bring him in, recognising his quality and the impact he could make in their attack. However, the Bianconeri are not alone in their pursuit, as the talented winger has also attracted attention from several top sides across Europe.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

A return to the Premier League remains a strong possibility, given Lookman’s previous experience in England. Liverpool, in particular, have been monitoring him closely, and Tuttomercatoweb reports that the Reds are now serious contenders alongside Juventus in the race for his signature. Given their financial strength, Liverpool has the resources to outspend Juve if it comes down to a bidding war, and they are reportedly prepared to offer around €45 million to secure his services.

Juventus can also match that valuation, but the ultimate decision will rest with Lookman. If he prefers a return to England, staying in Serie A could become increasingly difficult for the Turin giants. That said, Juventus remain one of the biggest and most prestigious clubs in world football, and playing for them should be an attractive proposition for any ambitious player. Lookman has the chance to be part of a historic club with a strong vision for the future, and Juventus will be hoping to convince him that his next step should be in black and white.