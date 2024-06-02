Savio has been in fantastic form for Girona this season after joining them on loan from Troyes.

The Brazilian is one of the standout performers who helped the unfancied La Liga club secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

Girona is delighted with his performance, but they may struggle to keep him amidst interest from Manchester City as well.

He is expected to return to Troyes, who will likely sell him to a larger club.

Tuttomercatoweb claims Juventus has entered the race for his signature, and the Bianconeri are eager for him to join them.

Juve is rebuilding its squad, and they see Savio as an exciting addition who could enhance the team further.

The Brazilian would undoubtedly view Juventus as a bigger club and might be interested in moving to Turin if Manchester City doesn’t pursue their interest in him.

Juve FC Says

Savio has been brilliant in La Liga and is worth adding to our group. He stood out while playing for Girona.

Manchester City will be a tough obstacle to overcome, but we expect to challenge them properly for his signature because we are also one of Europe’s top clubs.