Juventus will compete with Serie A rival for Real Madrid ace

The arrival of Jose Mourinho in Serie A is set to change the landscape of Italian football and it could also change the balance of power.

Roma made a bold move to approach the former Tottenham boss and he accepted the proposal to become their manager from next season.

He will be expected to make Roma a top team in Serie A again and he should be backed with some fine players.

Todofichajes reports that he is set to compete with Juventus for the signature of Isco.

The Spanish midfielder has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for much of this season after he fell out of favour at Real Madrid.

Although he still has one year left on his current deal, he is expected to leave when the transfer window reopens.

Juve wants to improve their midfield and they have targeted him as a player who could join them.

However, they will have to compete with Roma for his signature now, as Mourinho has told them he is one player he wants to manage.

The report adds that Madrid values the former Malaga man at 20m euros and they expect to start negotiations from that figure.